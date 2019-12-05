× Several Utahns competing in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Considered the “Super Bowl of rodeo” by cowboys across the country, The Wrangler National Finals kicked off Thursday, December 5 and Utah is represented well with nine riders, including five from the famous Wright family.

Contests will compete over a 10-day span in a variety of events for the largest purse of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season.

Kacey Field from Genola, Utah is looking to capture his fifth title in bareback riding.

Rhen Richard from Roosevelt, UT is competing in the tiedown roping event.

Meanwhile, four different Wrights are in the hunt for the Saddle bronc title. Jesse is ranked 13th, Rusty is ranked fifth and Spencer right is ranked fourth. Ryder Wright is the favorite as he set a single-season record in earnings this past year.

In bull riding, three Utahns are vying for a gold buckle. Josh Frost is ranked 10th and Tyler Bingham from Howell Utah is ranked fifth in the world.

Stetson Wright is currently ranked number Two in the world in bull riding and is ranked number one in the world for the all-around category and this is his rookie this year.

