Romney says Congress must act “without any more delay” on vaping

Posted 4:10 pm, December 5, 2019, by

The teen vaping epidemic has made its mark in high schools.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Sen. Romney says the Trump administration and Congress “must act without any delay” on vaping among the youth.

The Utah senator seeks a ban on the flavored vaping cartridges that appeal to kids.

The Centers for Disease Control says among middle and high school students who use tobacco products, 7 in 10, or 4.3 million, of them say they used flavored tobacco products in 2019.

Vaping cartridges are available in flavors like mint, candy, fruit, or chocolate, the students say.

The CDC also says 10.5-percent of middle schoolers and more than 25-percent of high schoolers admit to using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.

CDC Director Robert R. Redfield says nicotine can harm brain development.

“Youth use of any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, is unsafe,” Dr. Redfield says.

Sen. Romney calls it a “deadly trend.”

The CDC says nearly 90-percent of middle and high school students say they see ads or promotions for tobacco.

 

