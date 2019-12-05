Roast Beef Three-Cheese Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12 dinner rolls, split

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon horseradish sauce

1 lb. roast beef, thinly sliced (deli style)

4 oz. cheddar cheese, cut into 2”x 2” thin slices

4 oz. Pepper Jack cheese, cut into 2”x 2” thin slices

4 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, cut into 2”x 2” thin slices

1/4 cut butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup white onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup pepperoncinis, thinly sliced (optional)

3 Roma tomatoes, cut into 12 slices

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, mustard and horseradish sauce. Spread an even layer on the inside of each roll. Divide the roast beef and the three cheeses (cheddar, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack) onto each roll. Top with a few onion slices, pepperoncinis, if using and a tomato slice. Place the top part of the roll on top.

In a small bowl, combine the butter and garlic powder. Brush the outside of each roll on the top and bottom, then place sliders on a large baking sheet. Bake for 4-5 minutes or until cheese melts and bun is slightly toasted. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council