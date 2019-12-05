Quick Banana Bread recipe by The Blonde Who Bakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready for the most delicious banana bread recipe you have ever had?

Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes, says she has it! It started when she was younger and her mom made the most delicious banana bread, and as time went by Whitney incorporated that recipe with her own.

SWEET BANANA BREAD RECIPE:

​BAKE TEMP: 350 F

​​COOK TIME: 1 HR - PREP TIME: 15 MIN - COOL TIME: 45 MIN

1 stick of Margarine

1 1/2 C Sugar

1 1/2 C Brown sugar

Cream together in a mixer.

Once combined scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula. Once combined,

Add--

2 Lg Eggs

1 1/2 tsp Vanilla

1/4 C Sour Cream

4 Ripe Mashed Bananas

Mix all ingredients in, and add bananas in one by one on medium speed for 20 to 30 seconds. Stop and scrape bowl

Add--

2 1/4 C Flour

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 1/2 tsp Baking Powder

Pinch of Salt

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Nutmeg

1/2 tsp Cloves

Mix for 20 to 40 seconds. Stop mixer and scrape bowl. Mix again for 10 to 15 seconds.

​------------------------------------------------------------

Brown Sugar & Oatmeal Coat Recipe:

-1 bag of instant brown sugar oatmeal. I use Quaker Oats Brand.

-1/2 C Brown Sugar

-1/2 C Turbinado Cane Sugar

-1 tsp Cinnamon

Mix together and top banana bread.

------------------------------------------------------------

In preparation to bake the bread:

* prepare loaf pans with baking spray.

*pour batter into prepared pan's. With bread batter I usually fill the pans a little more than halfway. It's usually in between halfway and 3/4's the way full.

* once your batter is in the pans top it with our delicious crumb coat and place it in the oven to bake.

**Bake Large Loaf Pans for about 1hr - or more. It depends on the oven. Just until the top is firm and you can stick a knife in the middle in the center and it comes out clean.

Bake Small loaf pans for about 45 mins to 50 mins or until fully baked. Or until you can stick a knife in the center and it comes out clean.

Once your bread is baked, take it out of the oven and let it cool completely.

For more great recipes please visit: theblondewhobakes.com.