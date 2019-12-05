Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a holiday dessert you'll want to make this year - Pressure Cooker Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake.

It's a recipe courtesy of Maudine Thomas, a Spoons 'n Spice Chef.

Pressure Cooker Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake

Ingredients:

8 oz Dark Chocolate, melted

1¼ C Chocolate Baking Crumbs (Chocolate animal crackers or chocolate graham crackers ground in a food processor.)

5 T Butter, melted then cooled

16 oz Cream Cheese, room temp

1/4 C Dark Brown Sugar, packed

1/4 C White Sugar

1 Whole Large Egg

2 Large Egg Yolks

1/2 C Sour Cream

1 tsp. Vanilla

1 T Flour

Pinch of salt

1/2 C Pecans, rough chopped

1/2 C Caramel Sauce

1 C Dark Chocolate Syrup

Directions:

Remove the top part of a 7 inch Springform pan. Using an 8 inch pre-cut parchment round, center over bottom of pan and run your finger around the edge to crease paper into the edge. Use foil to cover the outside of the pan bottom and up the sides. Use either a Silicone Pressure Cooker Sling (OXO Good Grips,) or make a foil sling to remove the pan from the pressure cooker when the cake is done. Tear off a piece of heavy duty foil that is about 14-16 inches long. Fold into thirds lengthwise to make a long strip of foil. If using the foil sling, put a 1' high trivet in the bottom of the pressure cooker. Add 2 cups of water to the pressure cooker.

Combine chocolate baking crumbs with butter. Stir together well. Press evenly into the bottom of the prepared Springform cake pan.

Using a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat the cream cheese until it is smooth. Add the brown sugar, salt, and white sugar and blend until also smooth. Add 1 whole egg then 2 egg yolks, one at a time, while mixing to a smooth consistency. Scrape sides to make sure all is evenly blended. Add melted chocolate and sour cream. Again scrapping the sides and blending smoothly. Add vanilla and flour. Blend and scrape until a very smooth consistency.

Pour mixture into prepared pan and smooth the top with a scraper. Place pan in the middle of the sling, pull up sides to securely hold the pan and lower into the pressure cooker. Fold down sides of the foil sling to make it even with the inside rim of pressure cooker and push them against the inside walls of the pan so they don't hang down. If using the silicone sling, snap the handles of the together. Put the lid on the cooker, bring to high pressure and maintain for 25 minutes. Naturally release pressure by turning off the heat and let pressure cooker cool for 10-15 minutes. Open valve to release remaining pressure.

Open lid and use the sling to remove the cheesecake from the cooker. There may be a small amount of liquid pooled in the middle of the top of the cheesecake. Using a paper towel, carefully blot to absorb the liquid.

Let cool for 30 minutes on a cooling rack them run a thin plastic knife or spatula around the outside edge of the cheesecake. Open the clamp on the springform pan just to slightly loosen the sides. Cool to room temperature then refrigerate at least 4 hours. When cheesecake is completely chilled, remove the top part of the pan and carefully lift the parchment paper then slide the cheesecake onto a serving platter. The bottom crust should be set enough to carefully slide the parchment out from under the cheesecake.

Garnish the cheesecake with pecans, caramel, and Chocolate syrup.

