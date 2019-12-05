× New South Salt Lake elementary school to be named after Olene Walker

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah— In 2020, the Granite School District will be adding a new elementary school named after a prominent Utah politician.

The GSD Board of Education voted to name the new school after Utah’s first female governor, Olene Walker who served as the state’s 15th governor from 2003 to 2005. Walker took over for then Gov. Mike Leavitt who resigned to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The new school will be located at 3700 South and 900 west and replace Roosevelt Elementary located at 3225 South and 800 East.

The naming of the school took input from staff, parents and students of Roosevelt Elementary.

“We are extremely excited to name our new neighborhood school after a female, former Governor Olene Walker,” said Granite board president Karyn Winder. “She was a champion of public education so we feel it is very fitting to honor her name in this way.”

The school logo, colors, mascot have yet to be decided.