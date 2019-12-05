× Lyft Pink subscription now available in Utah

The rideshare company Lyft is changing the benefits and the price for its subscription customers.

Lyft Pink launched in December 2019, replacing the ‘All-Access’ plan. Lyft warned customers about the change in October 2019.

The new plan costs $19.99 a month, which is much cheaper than the old subscription plan offers, but both are very different.

Lyft Pink benefits include:

15% off of all rides for a month

Priority airport pickups, meaning you get picked up faster when it’s busy

Three free ride cancelations per month, just so long as you rebook a ride within 15 minutes

Waived lost and found fees if you lose something in a ride

Three free 30-minute bike or scooter rides per month (in select markets where Lyft scooters are available)

Seasonal discounts and exclusive savings (like airport ride deals)

If you were subscribed to the All-Access plan before, you get three months free of Lyft Pink.

The membership price will auto-renew every month and can be canceled at any time. Members can also pause the subscription once per billing month.

The All-Access plan used to offer 30 rides for 30 days for $299 (for rides up to $15 in value) or $199 (for rides up to $10 in value) before Lyft canceled it and replaced it with Lyft Pink.