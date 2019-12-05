It’s time to fetch the most popular dog names of the decade

Americans love their dogs like children, and apparently name them like children too. Bella is the most popular dog name of the past decade.

The website, mydogsname.com compiled a list of the most common names for 2019 and noticed a big trend.

Bella has topped the list for female dogs every year since the website launched about ten years ago. So why is the name Bella so popular?

It picked up steam after success of the Twilight series, but the love of the name has not dwindled.

As for 2019; Daisy, Luna, Willow, and Roxy rounded out the most popular names for girls.

Bear, Milo, Archie, Oreo, and Bailey topped the list for boys.

Experts predict a big influence from Frozen 2 and Star Wars when it comes to naming pets next year, so do not be surprised to hear, “Elsa come!” at a lot of dog parks.