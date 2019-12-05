How do personal injury attorneys get paid?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talked with experienced personal injury attorney Craig Swapp about how personal injury attorneys get paid.

Swapp says there are unfortunate stereotypes out there about how attorneys are paid. The most common is that an attorney will charge you hundreds of dollars an hours for their work, or that you have to pay the attorney regardless of the outcome. However, in personal injury practice, it`s really quite straightforward. They work for a contingency fee. A contingency fee means that the attorney`s pay is contingent on the settlement amount of the client.

Swapp says to make sure to ask ahead of time how attorneys will be paid, so you won't be surprised.

If you have questions about your injuries, or if you have a claim... Swapp says just call and set up a meeting to see if you have a claim.

There are benefits of hiring a personal attorney. Swapp says, "People are of course free to try to settle on their own, but usually they will end up with less settlement money. A study done by the legal encyclopedia, Nolo, shows that people who hire an attorney for their personal injury case average 3 times as much settlement money compared to those who try to settle with the insurance companies on their own."treatment.

If you are needing a personal injury attorney, Craig Swapp & Associates will take care of the insurance companies so you can focus on getting better, and likely you`ll end up with a much larger settlement amount. Give them a call today to set up a free consultation at 1-800-404-9000, find them online at www.craigswapp.com or check them out on Facebook.