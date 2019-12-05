Funding Your Future: Spotting Charity Scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This holiday season you may be looking for charitable causes to donate to. However, there may be scammers out there just waiting for the opportunity to take your money.

David Sant, with Cyprus Credit Union, joined us with some tips to help you avoid scams this holiday.

Do Research

Make sure you do plenty of research on how the charity uses your money. Once you have donated your money, it is the belongs to the charity and they can use it as they please.

Before donating to an organization you may not be familiar with, run a simple Google search. Use organizations such as the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator and CharityWatch, whose sole purpose is to track how organizations use the donations they receive and how they run their business.

Aggressive Behavior

If you feel like you`re being pressured into donating now, take a step back. For the most part, legitimate charities will not force you into a donation on the spot.

Transferring Donations

If you are contacted by someone from a charity requesting that you wire your donation money overseas or to a foreign bank, maybe look for another donation option. Unless the charity is located in another country, they are more likely to be using a local financial institution.

Too Much Information

The more information a website asks for, the more likely it is to be a scam. While most charities will ask for basic information such as your name, address, credit card number; fraudsters may take it a step farther by asking for your birth date, social security number, or bank account. If you are not comfortable with the amount of information being requested, trust your gut and donate someplace else.

Cash Only

Reputable charities track every cent donated so they know exactly where it is going. If a charity reaches out to you and asks for a donation to be made only in cash, be wary of that group. When cash is donated, it can be easily stolen or used for something else.

You can find more great tips by visiting: cypruscu.com.