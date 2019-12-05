Fire destroys abandoned house in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — Firefighters in Sandy worked to extinguish a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday morning, and a Sandy City Fire Department spokesman the fire started under suspicious circumstances.

The fire occurred at a house near 700 E 7600 S, and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 1:30.

When crews arrived, they found the roof had already collapsed and flames were coming out of every door and window.

"After so many minutes of fighting the fire, they did have to withdraw from a few areas because the walls started to lean and an old brick chimney that potentially could fall," said Deputy Chief Ryan McConaghie, Sandy City Fire Department.

McConaghie said the intensity of the blaze and the fact that the roof collapsed before crews arrived is cause for suspicion.

The house is a total loss.