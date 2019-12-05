Feeling blue in the gray? How the inversion affects mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most people living in Utah and familiar with the dreaded inversions, know that the poor air quality can lead to breathing problems and leave them feeling sick. But here's something else it can throw a wrench at-- mental well-being.

When the inversion sets in, areas like the Salt Lake Valley end up buried in thick, foggy weather for days.

People are advised to stay inside as much as possible. Many wear masks to avoid breathing the polluted air.

Even at night when it gets dark, it's hard to ignore the hazy glow still present in the air.

"It's just kind of the normal now, which is kind of annoying," Eshan Narasipura said, as he stopped at a gas station with friends in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.