× Donations pour in for couple who died near Delicate Arch

Donations are pouring in for a man and woman died in an accident near Delicate Arch on Friday.

The two deceased are Toshiaki Amimoto, 65, and Etoko Amimoto, 60.

They were a couple visiting from California.

Their son, 30-year-old Ryo Amimoto, survived the accident, but suffered serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page was set up with modest goal of $2,000.

Donors have offered nearly $12,000 to a GoFundMe account.

Comments made on the GoFundMe page, many in Japanese, offer statements of love and appreciation for the couple.

Among the comments, well-wishers say the couple was loved by many people.

Other donors also expressed hope that their son will heal quickly from his injuries.

FOX 13 does not guarantee the use of funds donated to fundraising accounts will benefit those named as beneficiaries.