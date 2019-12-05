All Aboard! Take a ride on the North Pole Express

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a family tradition for so many Utahns - a train ride to the North Pole!

It's a magical journey on Utah's only historic railroad. You'll sing along to new and traditional Christmas favorites on the way and be entertained by hosts, elves and cocoa chefs.

Once you arrive at the North Pole, Santa will join you for the return trip and give each child a special gift.

There's also a train shop where you can find unique gifts for everyone on your list this year. And, the gifts aren't just for Christmas, there are things for the entire year!

To book your tickets, please visit: hebervalleyrr.org. You can also get on the newsletter list by emailing info@hebervalleyrr.org.