13 Days of Giving: Lovey is living proof that donations to Humane Society of Utah save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in the middle of the 13 Days of Giving, the biggest fundraiser for the Humane Society of Utah. The money raised provides lifesaving programs and services into the next year. The Humane Society relies solely on donations and support from community partners.

Every year, Utah Humane Society helps over 11,000 animals and works with other Utah shelters to transfer at-risk animals to their facility.

Shannon Egan, with the Humane Society of Utah, came on the show with Lovey, a sweet boy who represents the life-saving things they do. He came to the Humane Society in really bad condition and was nursed back to health. Then Shannon adopted him!

Jackson Wittwer, from Petco, also came on our show to talk about their partnership with 13 days of giving. Petco will match donations during the 13 days, up to $25,000!

You can donate now by by visiting: UtahHumane.org/Give or by calling 801-261-2919.