UCSO: Suspect brings dog along to burglarize home
ELK RIDGE, Utah— The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a home under construction in Elk Ridge.
According to UCSO, the man brought along a dog companion as he took power tools from a home.
In a video tweeted out by UCSO Public Information Officer, Spencer Cannon, the suspect can be seen walking in and out of the home with a chop saw, hammer drill and a full gas can.
If you have any information on the burglary call 801-851-4010.