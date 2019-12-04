× Shots fired at West Jordan apartment complex; no one injured

WEST JORDAN, Utah —West Jordan Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

A West Jordan PD spokesman said an apartment at 6800 S Prairie Dunes Dr. appears to have been singled out in the shooting.

Police believe there are at least two suspects because they found shotgun and handgun casings at the scene.

The shots were fired into the garage and bedroom areas of the apartment, but no one was hit.

The apartment’s residents told police they’ve had difficulty with groups of people, but didn’t have much information on who might have been responsible for the shooting.

Officers with several police agencies responded to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the dispatch line at 801-840-4000.