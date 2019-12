× Security forces responding to reports of active shooter at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU, HI—Security forces have responded to reports of an active shooter at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Wednesday.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

In a tweet, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted that around 2:30 p.m. local time, reports of gunshots in the area were reported.

Access to the base has been locked down.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.