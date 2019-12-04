Salt Lake Temple closure aims to maintain history and upgrade safety

The Salt Lake Temple will close at the end of the year. The four-year renovation will improve safety in the temple while maintaining its history, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says.
