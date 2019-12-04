× One dead after Roof collapses in Taylorsville, one person trapped inside

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah— One person is dead and one person is trapped after a roof collapsed in Taylorsville, according to Melody Gray with Unified Police Department.

The incident occurred at 1908 west 4700 south, Wednesday afternoon.

According to scanner traffic, life flight has been requested.

