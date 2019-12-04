× Riverdale Police arrest suspect following brief auto chase

RIVERDALE, Utah—The Riverdale Police Department has arrested one suspect after being lead on a brief vehicle chase.

Accord to Lt. Casey with RPD, late Wednesday afternoon officers responded to reports of a person taking a full cart of merchandise from the Walmart off of Riverdale Rd.

Police spotted the suspect in a vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot and went after him. Congestion on the roads allowed the officers to catch up to the suspect, that is when the suspect spotted the police and he took off at a higher rate of speed.

The man then attempted to enter the I-84 ramp in the wrong direction before eventually hitting a vehicle on his way up the ramp.

An officer with Riverdale was able to check on the person in the other vehicle and made sure they were okay before chasing the suspect on foot and arresting him.