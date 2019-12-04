× Low visibility diverts two dozen flights from the Salt Lake International Airport

The poor air quality is affecting visibility for drivers across the Wasatch Front. The low visibility is also affecting travelers above the Wasatch Front.

About two dozen flights were diverted away from the Salt Lake International Airport on Wednesday morning, an airport official reports.

The flights were diverted to airports near and far from Salt Lake City.

A Provo airport received some of the flights originally headed for Salt Lake City.

Idaho and Colorado airports also took of some of the flights.

Airports in Grand Junction and Denver received some of the diverted flights.

Other flights headed for Idaho Falls and Boise.

Flights have resumed taking off and landing at The Salt Lake International Airport.

The delays are averaging about 35 minutes.