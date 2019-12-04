Granite School District votes to close two elementary schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Granite School District will close two of its elementary schools after a pair of unanimous votes by its school board.

Westbrook Elementary School in Taylorsville will close in May 2020. Carl Sandburg Elementary School in West Valley City will close next fall.

The two schools were suggested by the district’s population analysis committee, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“We’re looking at it from a non-emotional standpoint,” Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said in an interview with the Tribune. “It was really based on data and numbers.”

About 700 students will be affected by the two closures.

