× What you should know before you go ice fishing

Even if it feels like a freezer outside, you still need to check the ice before going ice fishing.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recommends that you do not go out on the ice unless it is at least four inches thick.

Ice thickness can vary across a lake, officials say. They suggest checking drilling holes into the ice as you move further out onto the lake.

You can check the thickness of the ice with an auger, which typically costs about $50.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources sportfish coordinator Randy Oplinger encourages ice fishers to pack ice safety picks when you are out on the ice. The ice safety picks can help you get out of the lake.

“I’d also recommend having a rope just in case. And it’s always a good idea to have someone else with you when ice fishing,” Oplinger says.