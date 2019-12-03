× West High gets a new interim principal as school district investigates former leader

SALT LAKE CITY — Students at West High School — who last month walked out of class when their principal was placed on leave — will have a new leader beginning Tuesday, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The school’s new interim principal will be Stacey Briggs, a 20-year veteran educator who has been with the Salt Lake City School District since 2018 as the director of Focus Schools.

Superintendent Lexi Cunningham, who made the announcement Monday in an email to West High parents and community members, said she was confident that Briggs could provide “strong leadership” at the urban school with a student population that is 64% minority. “She shares my commitment to providing our West High School students with equitable educational opportunities to prepare them for a promising future.”

Briggs replaces Ford White, who was placed on leave in mid-November, shortly after officials learned that he drove two female students — who had been drinking alcohol — home in a personal car. Both girls said they believe if White had called police, they would have been suspended.

