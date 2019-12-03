× Utes ranked 5th in College Football Playoff after win against Colorado, Alabama loss

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team is now number five in the College Football Playoff rankings, taking the place of the University of Alabama.

The Utes beat Colorado by 30 at home Saturday, while the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to Auburn. Alabama’s loss helped the Utes move from 6th to 5th in the rankings, one spot closer to the four-team playoff. The top four are currently Ohio State University, Louisiana State University, Clemson University and University of Georgia.

The top three teams in the rankings are undefeated at 12-0, while Georgia is tied in its season record with Utah at 11-1. Oklahoma and Baylor also have only one loss but are 6th and 7th.