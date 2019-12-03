× Utah Repertory Theater shuts down after ‘American Psycho’ drama

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Repertory Theater is closing its doors after seven years of productions, the theater company announced Monday.

“After seven years, starting with the hailed 2012 production of “Side Show,” and including acclaimed Utah premieres of “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Grace,” “Bare,” “[title of show],” “Ordinary Days,” “Heathers: The Musical,” “The Other Place,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Straight,” “Afterglow” and its recent co-production with Utah Valley University’s Noorda Theater of “Sweeney Todd,” starring Jeff McCarthy and Jacquelyne Jones, Utah Repertory Theater Company is closing its doors and ceasing production,” a statement on their website said.

Recently a former cast member of the then-upcoming production “American Psycho: The Musical” vandalized the production’s set. Cast and crew arrived on set Saturday to find the words “F— this show” painted on the floor and back wall of the set, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. “American Psycho” was supposed to open Saturday, but there wasn’t time to remove the vandalism for opening night.

“The company’s plan to present ‘American Psycho: The Musical’ unfortunately will not be produced following a cast decision to end the staging. All patrons who purchased tickets should contact ArtTix for a full refund,” Utah Repertory Theater’s statement said. “Utah Rep is proud of the productions it was able to bring to the various stages in Utah, and gladly support all future companies who wish to do the same.”

