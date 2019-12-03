× Utah is the second most charitable state, study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are among the most generous people in the nation, according to Wallet Hub.

The personal finance website uses 19 metrics that indicate charitable behavior.

Wallet Hub’s metrics includes volunteer rates, charitable fundraising, and donations.

Utah is ranked No. 2 overall.

Minnesota ranks No. 1.

Utah ranks first in multiple categories.

Utah is tied at No. 1 for donated income among two other states, Georgia and Arkansas.

Residents of Utah rank first in its percentage of the population who donate time.

Utah is also No. 1 for its volunteer rate and volunteer hours per capita.

The survey also found that volunteer rates in Utah among millennials has been near the top for several years.

This report comes at a time when new tax law has changed deductions for charitable donations.

The new tax law allows for charitable contributions to be deductible only for individuals who give more than $12,000. People who donate as a couple must donate $24,000 to count it as a charitable contribution.

The United States ranks as the most generous nation in the world, according to the World Giving Index.