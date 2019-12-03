Store burglary captured on camera in Tooele Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Utah — Law enforcement officials in Tooele County hope someone can help them solve a store burglary that was captured on camera Tuesday morning.

Stockton Police said the burglary happened at the Stockton General Store.

In the video, the burglary suspect is seen wielding a crowbar and forcing his way through a door, then looking through cabinets and drawers near the register area. He appears to pull a purse from one of the drawers before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspect is the urged call dispatch at 435-882-6500 and reference case number 19S000362.