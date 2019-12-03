Store burglary captured on camera in Tooele Co.

Posted 8:45 am, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, December 3, 2019

STOCKTON, Utah — Law enforcement officials in Tooele County hope someone can help them solve a store burglary that was captured on camera Tuesday morning.

Stockton Police said the burglary happened at the Stockton General Store.

In the video, the burglary suspect is seen wielding a crowbar and forcing his way through a door, then looking through cabinets and drawers near the register area. He appears to pull a purse from one of the drawers before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspect is the urged call dispatch at 435-882-6500 and reference case number 19S000362.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.