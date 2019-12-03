× Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of the presidential race

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris is dropping out of the race.

Sen. Harris made the announcement in an email to her supporters on Tuesday.

According to Fox News, the email states, “In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she wrote in the email. “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

Harris tweeted about her decision to end her campaign to become president.

In her tweet, she says she ends her run with deep regret and deep gratitude.