Romney breaks with Trump claim that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday that it was Russia – not Ukraine – that interfered in the 2016 presidential election, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Romney’s statement breaks with President Donald Trump and a number of fellow Republicans who contend that Ukraine may have also tried to meddle in the results.

“I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections,” Romney, R-Utah, told reporters. “We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections.”

