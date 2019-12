× Pilot and passenger walk away from small plane crash near Mona Reservoir

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A small plane has crashed near Mona Reservoir, Juab County dispatchers confirmed to FOX 13 News Tuesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Juab County Sheriff Doug Anderson said the pilot was practicing “touch-and-go” landings when the plane flipped and landed upside down.

The pilot and another person on board signed medical releases and walked from the scene.