Pappy Van Winkle’s back in Utah, but now you won’t have to stand in line for it

SALT LAKE CITY — Pappy Van Winkle, the highly coveted bourbon that sells for much cheaper here because of a loophole in Utah’s highly restrictive liquor laws, has returned.

But this year, you won’t have to race around the state to get your hands on a bottle.

Instead, Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control put it up for a drawing on its website. Customers must register online and will be informed if they’re a winner.

For years, people would race from store to store or stand in line for hours to try to get a bottle of the rare bourbon. Utah mandates liquor be sold at cost plus 88% markup. It’s that mandate that means Pappy Van Winkle is sold for less than other states charge because there is no “free market” in a liquor control state.

The DABC instituted the “rare liquor drawing” after complaints about how Pappy was always gone and sometimes a few people seemed to know before the general public. The agency instituted the new rule to be more equitable (but they can’t call it a lottery because those are illegal in Utah).