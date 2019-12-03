Lexi Walker performs ahead of a benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lyceum Philharmonic at American Heritage School and Heritage Youth Choir are presenting the annual Jaynie Nye Memorial Holiday Concert with special guest performers Lexi Walker and Nathan Pacheco.

Lexi came by the studio to perform one of the songs you'll hear at the concert.

All proceeds from the event support the Comprehensive Cancer Center and Program and McKay-Dee Hospital. It's named in honor of Jaynie, who passed away from cancer at the young age of 15. Jaynie's final wish was to help others who battle the disease. Over the years, the Jaynie Nye Memorial Holiday Concert has become a symbol of hope during the holiday season.

