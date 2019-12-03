× Investment allows Kennecott’s operations to continue to 2032

Rio Tinto is investing $1.5 billion into the Kennecott Copper Mine.

The mining company made the announcement on Tuesday.

The investment will allow production the mine to remain in production to 2032.

Rio Tinto says it will extend its strip waste rock mining.

The company will also mine into Kennecott’s south wall.

The south wall operation is expected to produce close to one million tonnes of refined copper.

Gov. Gary Herbery says he is grateful that Rio Tinto is continuing to invest in the state.

“This significant investment will continue to fuel economic growth and employment for many years,” Gov. Herbert says.