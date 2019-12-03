Investment allows Kennecott’s operations to continue to 2032

Posted 3:27 pm, December 3, 2019, by

FILE: Kennecott's copper mine in Utah.

Rio Tinto is investing $1.5 billion into the Kennecott Copper Mine.

The mining company made the announcement on Tuesday.

The investment will allow production the mine to remain in production to 2032.

Rio Tinto says it will extend its strip waste rock mining.

The company will also mine into Kennecott’s south wall.

The south wall operation is expected to produce close to one million tonnes of refined copper.

Gov. Gary Herbery says he is grateful that Rio Tinto is continuing to invest in the state.

“This significant investment will continue to fuel economic growth and employment for many years,” Gov. Herbert says.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.