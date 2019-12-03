How you can get 3 years of car payments forgiven, while also supporting local charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday season is one where many of us feel the urge to reach out and help somebody. But what if you could help someone, by shopping?

Jeff Miller, general manager of Mark Miller Subaru, stopped by to tell us about the Subaru Share the Love event happening through January 2, 2020, where they donate $300 to a local charity when you buy a car.

Jeff says he is pleased to announce two hometown charity partners for this Share The Love event: The Malinois Foundation and The Sharing Place. Danielle Lankford with The Sharing Place stopped by with Jeff to tell us how those donations help their organization, which is centered around supporting grieving children. She mentioned that 1 in 6 kids in Utah will lose a parent or sibling before age 18, and that they currently have a waitlist to help these children grieve, which is why the donations are so helpful. You can find more info about The Sharing Place here, and about the Share the Love event at Markmillersubaru.com.

He also told us about another program helping Mark Miller Subaru 'share the love' with one of their customers this year: The #ReturnTheLove campaign. For customers who buy or lease a new Subaru at Mark Miller Subaru during Share The Love, they will have the chance to have three years of payments forgiven. Full contest details at markmillersubaru.com.