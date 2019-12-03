How to make a Swedish treat that tastes like Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How do you say "Merry Christmas" in Swedish? Shannon Kallaker, who owns Lemon & Sage Market in Utah, has roots in Sweden and shed some light on how they celebrate, including a recipe for a traditional dessert.

"Mid-December is the darkest time of the year on this hemisphere, especially if you live in the far North. In Sweden, they choose to mark this time with a celebration of light. On December 13th, about the time of the Winter Solstice (longest night of the year), the Swedes celebrate St. Lucia Day. Girls dress in long white dresses with red sashes and crowns of glowing candles on their heads to celebrate the coming of lighter, longer days. Of course, there is food involved! St. Lucia traditionally serves her family and friends pepparkakor (Swedish gingersnaps) and Lussekatter/Lussebullar (saffron buns). Today we are going to learn how easy it is to make and shape your own Lussekatter."

Before we get to the recipe, Shannon wants viewers to visit her Instagram page here to enter to win a free Lemon & Sage Dinner Crafts session where they will make eight delicious dinners for their family.

Lussekatter Recipe

Ingredients

Cookie

2 T dry active yeast

100 g butter

2 cups + 2 T whole milk

1 cup sour cream

0.5 grams saffron

1/2 cup + 2 T granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

6-7 cups all purpose flour

Garnish

Raisins

1 egg

Instructions

Put yeast in a mixing bowl.

Melt butter in a pot on the stove over medium heat. Add milk and heat until just warm (about 98.6 F). Pour milk over yeast and stir to combine.

Add sour cream, saffron, sugar, salt, and most of the flour. Mix dough until smooth. Add a little extra flour if needed. Let rise, covered, for about 30 minutes.

Dump dough onto floured surface and shape. Place on baking parchment on cookie sheets and decorate with raisins (optional). Let rise about 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 450 F.

Beat egg in a small bowl or cup. Brush over buns.

Bake 5-8 minutes in the middle of the oven.

These are best served fresh out of the oven with hot chocolate, coffee, or glögg. Otherwise, stick them in the microwave for 15 seconds before serving.