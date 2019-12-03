Giving Tuesday: Donate to Utah Food Bank at Harmon’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harmon's is giving back to those who are less fortunate in our community by partnering with Utah Food Bank again this year for the Holiday Food and Fund Drive.

They're making it easy -- all you need to do is stop by any one of the 19 Harmon's locations and donate food in convenient food donation barrels.

If you choose to donate, please consider purchasing the types of food you would feed your own family.

The most needed items are those that are nutritious and high in protein:

o Peanut butter

o Canned Meats (Tuna/Chicken)

o Canned Chilis

o Boxed Meals

o Macaroni & Cheese

o Pop-top canned meals (Spaghetti O`s, etc.)

Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15 to January 15 every year to help stock the shelves of the Utah Food bank and emergency food pantries across the state through the holidays and into the early spring months.

In Utah 1 in 7 kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 374,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from. Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed the equivalent of over 36.1 million meals for Utahns in need.

If you prefer to make a cash donation, or you'd like more information please visit: utahfoodbank.org or harmonsgrocery.com.