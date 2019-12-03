× Big Budah’s blog: Pushing through tough times and being thankful in the face of tragedy

PUSH THROUGH TOUGH TIMES

I have been having some good workouts and being able to keep up with the Vegan lifestyle for a few weeks. However, when tragedy strikes and you lose a loved one it is so hard to get past the obvious mental and emotional block. It has been almost 2 weeks since I have been to the gym due to the lack of motivation since having to bury a sister. I am in a funk and a sort of fog that I hope to shake here soon and get back on that horse.

THANKFUL

I’m extremely grateful for everything. In spite of the passing of family and my imperfections, I am grateful to The Almighty, my family. Life is short and I vow to make every day count moving forward from my family’s tragedy and live like every day is my last.