× Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Salt Lake, Cache, and Davis Counties

The Utah Department of Air Quality is warning residents that Tuesday’s air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Salt Lake, Cache, and Davis counties.

Inversion conditions continue across the W. Front this morning. #AirQuality is most affected in Salt Lake and Davis counties. Solid fuel burning devices must not be used. Open burning may not occur; including fire pits, fire rings, and campfires. pic.twitter.com/QuWyF8bND5 — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) December 3, 2019

Officials are also reminding residents that Utah law prohibits burning wood or coal in Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, and Weber Counties on no-burn days from Nov. 1 to March 1 .

On no-burn days residents may not use fireplaces and wood, pellet, and coal burning stoves.

In Utah County, the no-burn action is set at “voluntary” for Tuesday. Officials discourage residents from open burning. Officials also ask residents to reduce or consolidate car trips.