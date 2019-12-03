3 affordable cruises to give you some post-holiday relaxation!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can be stressful, and many of us end up sacrificing self-care in order to make everyone else happy! So give yourself something to get you through the season; book an amazing vacation for the New Year!

Larry Gelwix of Columbus Travel stopped by to share his favorite discounted cruises for 2020.

#1 - West Coast to Hawaii Cruise

• Royal Caribbean

• Vancouver, Seattle, Hawaii, Maui, Oahu

• September 17-27, 2020

• Cruise rates from $1,109

• Escorted by Larry and Cathy Gelwix

#2 - Pacific Coast, Canada and the Golden Gate Cruise

• October 4-9, 2020

• Norwegian Joy

• Tour Host: Larry Gelwix

• Rates from $426 per person

#3 - Alaska Cruise with the Getaway Guru

• June 21-28, 2020

• Emerald Princess

• Rates from $809 per person

• Seattle, Endicott Arm, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Victoria, BC

Find out more by going to columbusvacations.com.