3 affordable cruises to give you some post-holiday relaxation!

The holidays can be stressful, and many of us end up sacrificing self-care in order to make everyone else happy! So give yourself something to get you through the season; book an amazing vacation for the New Year!
Larry Gelwix of Columbus Travel stopped by to share his favorite discounted cruises for 2020.
#1 - West Coast to Hawaii Cruise
• Royal Caribbean
• Vancouver, Seattle, Hawaii, Maui, Oahu
• September 17-27, 2020
• Cruise rates from $1,109
• Escorted by Larry and Cathy Gelwix
#2 - Pacific Coast, Canada and the Golden Gate Cruise
• October 4-9, 2020
• Norwegian Joy
• Tour Host: Larry Gelwix
• Rates from $426 per person
#3 - Alaska Cruise with the Getaway Guru
• June 21-28, 2020
• Emerald Princess
• Rates from $809 per person
• Seattle, Endicott Arm, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Victoria, BC
Find out more by going to columbusvacations.com.