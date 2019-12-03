2 kid- and teen-friendly winter crafts: One to keep you cozy; and another to conjure snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's officially holiday season, and you may be freaking out that you haven't even thought about gifts or activities (or is it just me?)! Not to worry, sewing blogger Monica Alters stopped by and shared some ideas to help with both gifts, and with busting boredom when kids are home during winter break!

She said, "It's easy to overspend at Christmas. In order to combat this, my family started doing something neat each year. Every kids gets 4 gifts:

a Want

a Need

a Read

a Sleep

So for the 'sleep' part, you can make custom PJs for each person in the family. I used my Cricut, some Infusible Ink and a blank T-shirt to make personalized PJs for everyone."

Then, Monica demonstrated a "fun, easy family activity that even surly teenagers will like." She calls them Snow Bubbles, and they come together with just a few items you may even already have. It's a great way to keep kids - and teens, and adults - from cabin fever on cold days.

"It's snow fun and everyone loves it," Monica says.

Monica put detailed instructions for both the PJs and bubbles on her blog here.

You can follow and find her @SookEeDesigns on Facebook and Instagram.