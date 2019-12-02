What are the keys to becoming a successful investor?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to know the keys to becoming a successful inventor?

Billy Peterson, President of Peterson Wealth Services, Inc. and author of 'Harnessing Your Wealth: The Pursuit of Millionaire Status' joined us on The PLACE to share his knowledge.

He discussed The Rule of 72: 72/Expected Rate of Return = Years to double your money.

72/10=7.2

Age 14 Investment Value $2,000.00

Age 21 Investment Value $4,000.00

Age 28 Investment Value $8.000.00

Age 35 Investment Value $16,000.00

Age 42 Investment Value $32,000.00

Age 49 Investment Value $64,000.00

Age 56 Investment Value $128,000.00

Age 63 Investment Value $256,000.00

Age 70 Investment Value $512,000.00

Age 77 Investment Value $1,024,000.00

During the month of December only, Billy is offering 50 percent off for a comprehensive financial plan (normally $3,000). You must confirm you saw him on The PLACE to get this special offer.

For more information please visit: PetersonWS.com.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Peterson Wealth Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This conversation is for information purposes only and is not a complete description, nor is it a recommendation. Prior to making an investment decision, please consult with your financial advisor about your individual situation.

Hypothetical examples do not represent real returns of an actual investor or investment and are for illustrative purposes only. This information is not intended as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security referred to herein. Holding stocks for the long-term does not insure a profitable outcome. Please consider the potential risks involved before investing in IPOs.