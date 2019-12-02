× Three dead, one injured in Kane Co. crash

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Three people died and another was injured Sunday evening in a head-on crash in Kane County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:20 on U.S. Highway 89, close to mile marker 34.

A southbound Ford van was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line and struck an Acura SUV, killing all three people in the Acura.

The Ford van then caught fire and its driver was flown to Dixie Regional Hospital.

A southbound minivan ran into debris from the crash, which disabled the vehicle.

The victims’ names were not released pending notification of their family members.