Rich’s Picks: Music lovers… this is for you!

25 years ago, Alanis Morisette's 'Jagged Little Pill' album came out. Now she's celebrating the anniversary with a tour featuring special guests Garbage & Liz Phair. She'll be stopping at USANA next year, on June 7. But tickets go on sale this year -- on December 13 at 11 am at ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

But that's not all USANA has planned. Rick Springfield is opening for Chicago! Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

On September 1, 2020, The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker.

On September 2, 2020, it's The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour.

And Kiss is after that on September 24, 2020... .all at USANA.

There are also great shows coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Hip Hop Legends will be performing on February 29, 2020.

Celine Dion is bringing her Courage World Tour to town on March 26, 2020.

Cher's Here We Go Again Tour stops on April 28.

Michael Buble takes the stage on May 8.

Dan + Shay will perform on October 16, followed by Alan Jackson will perform at October 21.