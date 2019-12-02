Navigate the online clothes shopping maze with this genius checklist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Cyber Monday, you may be doing some of your Christmas shopping online. With online sales at an all-time high, surely you've tried your luck at buying clothes online.

As a professional shopper and image consultant, Dani Slaugh says one of the most common questions she gets is now to navigate the online shopping maze.

She offers these 8 tips:

1. Read the product decription carefully

2. Is the color description consistent with the color in the image?

3. Read the reviews

4. Check the fiber content

5. Price is generally a good indication of quality

6. Notice where it's coming from

7. Study the return policy

8. When in doubt, stick with a site that also has a brick and mortar store near you

You can learn more about those tips, and contact Dani at: stylebydani.com.