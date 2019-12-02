Navigate the online clothes shopping maze with this genius checklist

On Cyber Monday, you may be doing some of your Christmas shopping online. With online sales at an all-time high, surely you've tried your luck at buying clothes online.
As a professional shopper and image consultant, Dani Slaugh says one of the most common questions she gets is now to navigate the online shopping maze.
She offers these 8 tips:
1. Read the product decription carefully
2. Is the color description consistent with the color in the image?
3. Read the reviews
4. Check the fiber content
5. Price is generally a good indication of quality
6. Notice where it's coming from
7. Study the return policy
8. When in doubt, stick with a site that also has a brick and mortar store near you
You can learn more about those tips, and contact Dani at: stylebydani.com.