Meth killing more Utahns than ever

SALT LAKE CITY — The number of methamphetamine-related fatal overdoses in Utah more than doubled in the past five years, as law enforcement has seen a stunning increase in large meth busts statewide, according to a report by The Salt Lake Tribune.

Drug overdose deaths involving meth rose from a low of 31 in 2010 to 217 in 2018, according to records from the state Department of Public Health. That’s far more meth-related deaths than the previous high of 52 in 2006.

“We keep hearing that meth is coming back, but it didn’t leave,” said Meghan Balough, a state epidemiologist.

Instead, public attention to meth — which led to new laws and widespread public awareness campaigns in the early- and mid-2000s — shifted to the new, even deadlier opioid epidemic, said Brian Redd, chief of the State Bureau of Investigation for the Utah Department of Public Safety.

