Lose weight and get your health and your life back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Kristen Kells, DC, BSc, a Chiropractic Physician, knows what it's like to lose weight. At her highest weight she was 200 pounds, and with a tiny frame and just 5'1", she wanted to lose the weight and get healthy.

Now she's 80 pounds down and helping others to do the same.

Her program is simple: an all-natural, whole body approach with real food, Red Light therapy, Pharmaceutical grade supplements and mineral water!

It addresses the underlying biochemistry and your broken metabolism and her program is sustainable!

Dr. Kells' patients are getting amazing results all the time. Dr. Kells told about Kay Coons, who lost 35 pounds in four months and has kept the weight off for four months! Coons went from 4-5 Diet Cokes every day with terrible sugar cravings to zero cokes and no cravings anymore! She hated veggies before and now enjoys her huge salads! Her doctor even took her off colitis medication that she had been on for 45 years.

Call (385) 217-3834 now to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation. Dr. Kells' team is standing by to take your call. There are spots reserved for the first 15 Fox 13 callers, so call now!

For more information, please visit: drkellsweightloss.com.