Look for this mom’s eclectic flavors of Baklava all around Salt Lake City

Elif Ekin is an entrepreneur, chef and mom. She cooks baklava and Middle Eastern pastries for local cafes and for special order.

Back in 2004, Elif took her baklava to the farmer's market and it was a huge hit! Because her baklava and pastries can be made vegan and gluten free, her clientele base has expanded.

In 2008, her baklava was in the national spotlight when her recipe was included in Martha Stewart's Everyday Food Magazine.

Elif's company, Bohemian Baklava, consistently creates divergent decadent desserts, and will have you stepping out of the box and into tasty adventure!

Find more at: bohemianbaklava.com.