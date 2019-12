× Crash causes backup on northbound I-15 in southern Salt Lake Co.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Commuters on northbound I-15 in the south end of the Salt Lake Valley are hitting a traffic jam due to a crash Monday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash happened near 8000 S, near mile marker 296

The two rightmost lanes of northbound I-15 were blocked as of 7:30. UDOT estimates the scene will be cleared by 7:45

